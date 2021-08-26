LANCASTER — It may be out of sync with the Antelope Valley Fair festivities this year, but the 66th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction is set to go today, with the action starting at 9 a.m.
The event has long been at the heart of the fair and its agricultural roots. Youth from across the Valley raise animals for sale at the auction, where patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
Members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
Despite the Antelope Valley Fair itself being pushed to October, in light of COVID-19 considerations, animals and buyers are ready to roll.
“I think the attendance is going to be as good as ever,” Livestock Council Chairman Julie Briggs said. “(Buyers) are excited.”
This year’s stand-alone edition is a hybrid auction, with online and in-person bidding at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
Online buyers submitted their opening and max bids ahead of time; they are not involved in the real-time bidding, AV Fair CEO Dan Jacobs said via e-mail.
One benefit of the online option is it allows relatives or friends who are too distant to attend to bid on individual’s animals and support their efforts, Briggs said.
“I think it’s actually going to be a big benefit for the auction,” she said.
Some 236 animals are available for sale this year, down by about 100 animals from the normal number, Briggs said. The decrease is attributed to the uncertainty generated by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and how it would effect the event.
Those raising animals have to commit months in advance of the auction — in November for cattle, spring for other animals — when it wasn’t clear if or how the event would take place, Briggs said.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” she said. “But I think overall we had good participation for it being so unknown for so long.”
Most families involved were a little apprehensive about the novel situation this year, holding the auction separate from the fair itself, but the consensus is that is has been a great success for the shows, Jacobs said.
“It was very stress-free and went very smoothly,” he said, and staff and volunteers have been very positive about the outcomes.
The regular judging took place on two recent weekends at the fairgrounds. In a normal year, the animals would be housed at the fairgrounds for the first week of the fair, when they would be judged.
With the stand-alone auction, the animals were brought on-site to show for the judging, then brought back for the auction itself, where the youth will present them for buyers as usual.
For the auction itself, being held apart from the fair meant more time for to set up, and therefore staff was able to improve on the layout, with tables and chairs.
“It doesn’t even compare to previous years,” Jacobs said. “I would say that the difference for the buyers will be equivalent of an upgrade from coach to first class.”
All the usual buyers’ groups are in place this year, including the AV Animal House, Barnyard Belles and a newcomer this year, Ranchin’ Romeos.
“We’re all in this for the kids,” Briggs said. “I truly believe (these youth) will be some of our upstanding citizens in the future.”
