Area residents will have the opportunity to remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and honor their sacrifice in Memorial Day ceremonies across the Valley, on Monday.
Acton
A veterans’ memorial will be dedicated in a ceremony at 9:30 a.m., at the Acton Community Center, 3748 West Nickels Ave. The memorial is the project of Eagle Scout candidate Barbara Hull, with enhancements by Eagle Scout candidates Ryan Gonzalez, Caleb Ponder, Grant Forsberg and Boy Scouts of America Unit No. 145. Refreshments will be served.
Lancaster Cemetery
The historic Lancaster Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m., at the Veterans Court of Honor inside the cemetery at 111 East Lancaster Blvd.
The service will include a color guard by the Antelope Valley Young Marines, placing of military service wreaths on a memorial casket by members of the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and Antelope Valley Marine Corps League, and a performance of the Bell Ceremony to honor those who have passed in the past year.
The guest speaker will be Air Force veteran Augie Anderson, who served, from 1974 to 1978, and is a Gold Star Ambassador for the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall.
The Memorial Day program at Lancaster Cemetery honors the memory and service of those men and women from all wars and conflicts who have served so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom, Antelope Valley Cemetery District Manager Dayle DeBry said.
Joshua Memorial Park
Also in Lancaster, VFW Post 3000 will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m., at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Blvd.
The guest speaker at this event will be Air Force Lt. Col. Kristopher Rorberg.
Prior to the ceremony, members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and other volunteers will place American flags at the graves of veterans interred there.
Mojave Cemetery
Sponsored by the East Kern Cemetery District, the Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., at the Mojave Cemetery, 2040 Belshaw St.
This year’s guest speaker will be Navy veteran and Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council Chairman William Parkman.
The cemetery is home to the graves of more than 450 men who served in the US military, dating from a Spanish-American War veteran to this century’s conflict with Iraq.
Palmdale
The city will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Healing and Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park South, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave.
Admission and parking are free.
The ceremony culminates the nine-day display of 1,000 American flags, each in honor or memory of a locally connected hero: a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS or any medical personnel.
The program will include the posting of the colors by the Young Marines of Quartz Hill, a Table of Honor by Knight High School Air Force Junior ROTC, presentation of a memorial wreath, a rifle salute by VFW Post 3552, the playing of taps and remarks by Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Council members Laura Bettencourt and Juan Carrillo.
Overflow parking with complimentary shuttle service will be run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the West Avenue S Park and Ride, at Avenue S and Geiger Street, west of the Antelope Valley Freeway.
Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and handheld umbrellas to offer protection from the sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.