Latest News
- Virgin Galactic succeeds on 1st flight in 2 years
- Valley’s Future Leaders honored
- State Aspirations
- Sheriff’s department holds annual community survey
- Summer Beach Bus returning for daily trips to Santa Monica
- 2 planes abort landings in SF when jet taxied across runways
- Boy, 17, arrested in connection with bus driver stabbing
- Program helps students catch up on their credits
Most Popular
Articles
- Lemon Leaf sues AV Country Club
- ‘Dateline’ revisits 1997 Lancaster murder
- Hangar has new team
- Wests’ adoptive parents convicted
- Trezell, Jacqueline West found guilty
- An entertainer and a school official
- Palmdale offers first look at its budget plan
- Antelope Valley crime blotter, May 24, 2023
- Two dead, one hurt in Palmdale shooting
- Hard-throwing Miller solid in MLB debut for LA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Students decry GPA mistakes (7)
- Verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe (2)
- Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity (2)
- $1.1M paid to end ransomware attack on county (2)
- California condors stricken by bird flu (2)
- Biden sending 1,500 troops to Mexican border (2)
- State OKs rule phasing out big diesel trucks (2)
- Veteran who fatally choked subway rider is freed (2)
- County budget is $1.6B lower; issues remain (2)
- State caste bias bill clears legislative hurdle (1)
- City battling pothole problem (1)
- PRMC raises flag for organ donors (1)
- Man killed while helping young ducklings safely cross busy street (1)
- Debt limit deadline looms as sparring continues (1)
- Medical centers get ‘average’ grades (1)
- Gascón critic suit winner seeks attorneys’ fees (1)
- HDMG escorts vet on Honor Flight (1)
- Quartz Hill, TPAA earn CIF swimming medals (1)
- Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit (1)
- McCarthy: Deal possible by end of week (1)
- SKUSD trustee is censured for his absenteeism (1)
- Lawmakers on reparations panel challenge assumptions (1)
- Residents urged to update their COVID-19 vaccines (1)
- Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump (1)
- State unlikely to run short of electricity this summer (1)
- State getting more snow halfway through spring (1)
- Hotline to provide legal help related to abortion (1)
- Criticism shapes FBI’s surveillance program (1)
- Quartz Hill girls win all but one running event for league titles (1)
- Biden endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians (1)
- DeSantis launches presidential campaign (1)
- Marshals Service recovers 13 endangered children (1)
- Supervisors OK moves on juvenile detention (1)
- Newsom faces question: Who would replace Feinstein? (1)
- Lawmakers leave for weekend without a deal (1)
- Video games with high stakes (1)
- GOP: There’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House (1)
- Teachers at TPAA still seek union deal (1)
- At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia (1)
- Russia resumes attack on Ukraine, at least 23 dead (1)
- Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam (1)
- Quartz Hill tops Citrus Valley (1)
- McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week (1)
- Shocked Serbians mourn school shooting victims (1)
- Oakland teachers start second week of strike (1)
- George Santos says he won’t resign (1)
- Newsom says state’s budget deficit reaches nearly $32B (1)
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Sierra Nevadas (1)
- Operators of refinery fined over pollution (1)
- France moves to ban smoking in woodlands (1)
- SF set to repeal boycott of anti-LGBTQ+ states (1)
- UN draft urges Afghan rulers to reverse bans (1)
- White House vows aid for state’s homeless (1)
- Study: Homeless services workers are poorly paid (1)
- What does Colorado River deal mean for states? (1)
- Tanked Biden pick points to dark-money forces (1)
- AVC sends three doubles teams to State (1)
- Convicted Lancaster stabber loses appeal (1)
- Chinese, Philippine tension rises (1)
- More women forgo hijab; Iranian leaders push back (1)
- Search for Texas gunman drags on (1)
- Prominent Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli custody (1)
- Court won’t hear dispute over foie gras (1)
- Climate activists smear themselves with mud in Italy (1)
- $2.2B awarded in abuse suit that named Mormon church (1)
- West Virginia settles with Kroger for $68M (1)
- Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event (1)
- Oakland students to return to class after deal reached (1)
- George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning in limbo (1)
- Trump’s lawyer grills accuser at lawsuit trial (1)
- Punishment or prevention: State debates fentanyl crisis (1)
- State passes emission rules for trains (1)
- Governor: Speed water, clean energy projects (1)
- US set to limit asylum at Mexico border (1)
- Iran unveils latest ballistic missile (1)
- Army training session above Mojave is canceled (1)
- LA Care, Health Net spends on county’s homeless issue (1)
- California man gets 4½ years for role in US Capitol riot (1)
- Outspoken abortion provider LeRoy ‘Lee’ Carhart dies (1)
- High school district agrees to pact for video services (1)
- US agency plans deeper study of sea turtles (1)
- Stratolaunch buys Virgin Orbit launcher (1)
- Teachers union OKs deal with Los Angeles school district (1)
- AVC getting new marquee sign for improved visibility (1)
- Biden, McCarthy ‘optimistic’ on debt ceiling (1)
- Oakland teachers union on strike; schools open (1)
- Man with baseball bat attacks congressman’s office (1)
- Teamsters unanimous in strike vote against WM (1)
- California condors in Arizona, Utah died because of avian flu (1)
- State firms pay higher taxes for unemployment debt (1)
- Former gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for sex abuse (1)
- LA shooting suspects linked to Chicago (1)
- Bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens (1)
- Free transit passes available for those serving jury duty (1)
- Feinstein returns to Senate after monthslong absence (1)
- Black Californians hoping reparations promise not broken (1)
- Bank regulator finds own faults in bank’s demise (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.