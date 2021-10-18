LANCASTER — Medrano’s Mexican restaurant is looking to expand into two vacant buildings on the city’s west side, including the former Sizzler restaurant on 20th Street West.
The Planning Commission, today, will consider two proposed Conditional Use Permits for a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control License for the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on the restaurant premises.
Applicant Jose Medrano applied for a Conditional Use Permit for the Type 47 license at 44430 20th St. West in the former Sizzler restaurant building. The other proposed Conditional Use Permit is for a vacant building at 1525 West Ave. K, which was previously occupied by Fast Auto Loan. The building also previously housed the Papa’s Place restaurant, for which the Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a Type 47 license and live entertainment in May 2012 that has since lapsed.
The proposed restaurant operating hours for both sites would be 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. The Avenue K site would also have live entertainment such as a DJ, karaoke, mariachi and pay-per-view sports, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The 20th Street West site, which had been occupied by the Sizzler restaurant since 1978, had a Type 41 license for on-site beer and wine that expired in April 2020. The proposed Conditional Use Permit for the Medrano’s restaurant would have karaoke every night from 7 p.m. to close, and mariachis from noon to 3 p.m., on Sundays.
The telephonic meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today. To listen or comment call 346-248-7799, Webinar No. 884 1411 9191, pass code 403877
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88414119191?pwd =S0pjK0doaTVMNFl4Z0wwODhzVWVjZz09
