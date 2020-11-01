Antelope Valley voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to vote for candidates for federal, state and local offices ranging from president to state Assembly to Palmdale mayor, City Council, and school Boards.
According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, more than 2.1 million vote-by-mail ballots had already been received as of Thursday night, roughly five times the number that were returned by this point in 2016’s presidential election.
More than half of those ballots have been collected from drop boxes that are located across the county, according to the clerk’s office.
Another 149,000 votes had already been cast at early voting centers in Los Angeles County as of Thursday night. More than 84,000 people cast ballots at vote centers across the county on Friday, as of 4 p.m., according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.
According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, a tally of all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to election day will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, a tally will be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Tuesday.
Voters can safely vote in-person at any vote center in the county. Vote centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Monday. On Election Day vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters may also return their ballots either by mail (no postage is necessary), in person at any vote-by-mail drop box location, or at any vote center in LA County. A list of all vote centers and vote-by-mail drop box locations is available at LAvote.net. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be counted.
These are candidates who will be on local ballots:
US PRESIDENT
Joseph Biden, Democratic
Donald Trump, Republican
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, American Independent
Howie Hawkins, Green
Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian
Gloria Estela La Riva, Peace and Freedom
CONGRESS, 23RD DISTRICT
Kim Mangone (D), retired systems engineer
Kevin McCarthy (R), representative
CONGRESS, 25TH DISTRICT
Christy Smith (D), California assemblywoman/mother
Mike Garcia (R), Representative
STATE SENATE, 21ST DISTRICT
Kipp Mueller (D), workers rights attorney
Scott Wilk (R), State Senator
ASSEMBLY, 36TH DISTRICT
Steve Fox (D), attorney/educator
Tom Lackey (R), Assemblyman
PALMDALE MAYOR
Laura Bettencourt, councilmember/crime analyst
Xavier Flores, health agency director
Steve Hofbauer, mayor
Rick Norris, community leader/businessman
Eric Ohlsen, small business owner
Tonya Alenna Schofield, credit specialist
PALMDALE CITY COUNCIL
1ST DISTRICT
Austin Bishop, councilmember/small business owner
Juan Blanco, nonprofit president
Chance McCrary, rideshare driver/student
Eynelys Vinson, ORLA vice chair
Brittany Wyre
PALMDALE CITY COUNCIL
2ND DISTRICT
Glenda Clark, paraprofessional educator
Richard Loa, councilmember District 2
Ollie McCaulley, CEO/professor/author
ANTELOPE VALLEY HEALTH CARE DISTRICT (three seats)
Michael P. Rives, retired health care administrator
Abdallah S. Farrukh, incumbent
Kristina Hong, emergency nurse
Kevin Von Tungeln, business owner
Mateo Olivarez, incumbent
CALIFORNIA CITY MAYOR
Nicholas Lessenevitch, councilmember
Donald L. Parris, councilmember
Samual A.L. Pope Sr., local business owner
Jeanie O’Laughlin, certified public accountant
Chuck McGuire, incumbent
CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL (full-term seat)
Ronald Smith, appointed incumbent
Karen L. Macedonio, healthcare district director
James “Jim” Creighton, planning commissioner
CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL (short-term seat)
Lamiya Patrick, medical assistant
Marcus Fair, production controller
Kelly Kulikoff, contractor/broker
Kim Welling, retired educator
ACTON-AGUA DULCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (short-term seat)
Brandon Roque, appointed incumbent
Chad C. Wadsworth
ACTON-AGUA DULCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (two full-term seats)
Tim Jorgensen, retired teacher
Michael E. Fox, appointed incumbent
Andrew Kendall, assistant general manager
ANTELOPE VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee Area No. 2
Jill McGrady, incumbent
Sandy Carpenter, veterans affairs manager
Miguel Coronado, teacher/academic counselor
Trustee Area No. 3
Dana LaMon, retired administrative judge
Robert Teller, business owner
Christian Green, educator
Donita Winn, education advocate/parent
MOJAVE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Larry Adams, incumbent
Tonja “Toni” Evans, incumbent
Brandon Tate, Air Force civilian
Reuben Garcia, technical director
Carolinda Fleming, park commissioner
PALMDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Sharon Vega, retired teacher
Dennis Trujillo
Marcos Alvarez, community services advocate
Erika Alverdi, nonprofit president
Enaya Hanbali, emergency medical technician
Anthony Hunt, educator
SOUTHERN KERN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (two seats)
Dewine L. Moore, Jr., student
Robert Vincelette, retired education specialist
Carol Robinson, incumbent
ROSAMOND COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT (two seats)
Byron Glennan, retired educator
Alfred Wallis, electrician
Gregory C. Washington, appointed incumbent
MOJAVE AIR & SPACE PORT
Duane Barney
Terry Allred, incumbent
David Evans, incumbent
Andrew Parker, incumbent
Robert Morgan, pilot/aerospace engineer
Chuck Coleman, pilot/engineer/mechanic
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
OFFICE 11
Steven Schreiner, gang homicide prosecutor
Debra R. Archuleta, violent crimes prosecutor
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
OFFICE 72
Myanna Dellinger, law professor/attorney
Steve Morgan, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
OFFICE 80
Klint James Mckay, administrative law judge, California Department of Social Services
David A. Berger, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
OFFICE 162
Scott Andrew Yang, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles
David D. Diamond, attorney/law professor
