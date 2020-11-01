2020 Election logo

Antelope Valley voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to vote for candidates for federal, state and local offices ranging from president to state Assembly to Palmdale mayor, City Council, and school Boards.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, more than 2.1 million vote-by-mail ballots had already been received as of Thursday night, roughly five times the number that were returned by this point in 2016’s presidential election.

More than half of those ballots have been collected from drop boxes that are located across the county, according to the clerk’s office.

Another 149,000 votes had already been cast at early voting centers in Los Angeles County as of Thursday night. More than 84,000 people cast ballots at vote centers across the county on Friday, as of 4 p.m., according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, a tally of all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to election day will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, a tally will be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Tuesday.

Voters can safely vote in-person at any vote center in the county. Vote centers  from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Monday. On Election Day vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may also return their ballots either by mail (no postage is necessary), in person at any vote-by-mail drop box location, or at any vote center in LA County. A list of all vote centers and vote-by-mail drop box locations is available at LAvote.net. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be counted.

These are candidates who will be on local ballots:

US PRESIDENT

Joseph Biden, Democratic

Donald Trump, Republican

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, American Independent

Howie Hawkins, Green

Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian

Gloria Estela La Riva, Peace and Freedom

CONGRESS, 23RD DISTRICT

Kim Mangone (D), retired systems engineer

Kevin McCarthy (R), representative

CONGRESS, 25TH DISTRICT

Christy Smith (D), California assemblywoman/mother

Mike Garcia (R), Representative

STATE SENATE, 21ST DISTRICT

Kipp Mueller (D), workers rights attorney

Scott Wilk (R), State Senator

ASSEMBLY, 36TH DISTRICT

Steve Fox (D), attorney/educator

Tom Lackey (R), Assemblyman

PALMDALE MAYOR

Laura Bettencourt, councilmember/crime analyst

Xavier Flores, health agency director

Steve Hofbauer, mayor

Rick Norris, community leader/businessman

Eric Ohlsen, small business owner

Tonya Alenna Schofield, credit specialist

PALMDALE CITY COUNCIL

1ST DISTRICT

Austin Bishop, councilmember/small business owner

Juan Blanco, nonprofit president

Chance McCrary, rideshare driver/student

Eynelys Vinson, ORLA vice chair

Brittany Wyre

PALMDALE CITY COUNCIL

2ND DISTRICT

Glenda Clark, paraprofessional educator

Richard Loa, councilmember District 2

Ollie McCaulley, CEO/professor/author

ANTELOPE VALLEY HEALTH CARE DISTRICT (three seats)

Michael P. Rives, retired health care administrator

Abdallah S. Farrukh, incumbent

Kristina Hong, emergency nurse

Kevin Von Tungeln, business owner

Mateo Olivarez, incumbent

CALIFORNIA CITY MAYOR

Nicholas Lessenevitch, councilmember

Donald L. Parris, councilmember

Samual A.L. Pope Sr., local business owner

Jeanie O’Laughlin, certified public accountant

Chuck McGuire, incumbent

CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL (full-term seat)

Ronald Smith, appointed incumbent

Karen L. Macedonio, healthcare district director

James “Jim” Creighton, planning commissioner

CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL (short-term seat)

Lamiya Patrick, medical assistant

Marcus Fair, production controller

Kelly Kulikoff, contractor/broker

Kim Welling, retired educator

ACTON-AGUA DULCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (short-term seat)

Brandon Roque, appointed incumbent

Chad C. Wadsworth

ACTON-AGUA DULCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (two full-term seats)

Tim Jorgensen, retired teacher

Michael E. Fox, appointed incumbent

Andrew Kendall, assistant general manager

ANTELOPE VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Trustee Area No. 2

Jill McGrady, incumbent

Sandy Carpenter, veterans affairs manager

Miguel Coronado, teacher/academic counselor

Trustee Area No. 3

Dana LaMon, retired administrative judge

Robert Teller, business owner

Christian Green, educator

Donita Winn, education advocate/parent

MOJAVE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Larry Adams, incumbent

Tonja “Toni” Evans, incumbent

Brandon Tate, Air Force civilian

Reuben Garcia, technical director

Carolinda Fleming, park commissioner

PALMDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Sharon Vega, retired teacher

Dennis Trujillo

Marcos Alvarez, community services advocate

Erika Alverdi, nonprofit president

Enaya Hanbali, emergency medical technician

Anthony Hunt, educator

SOUTHERN KERN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT (two seats)

Dewine L. Moore, Jr., student

Robert Vincelette, retired education specialist

Carol Robinson, incumbent

ROSAMOND COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT (two seats)

Byron Glennan, retired educator

Alfred Wallis, electrician

Gregory C. Washington, appointed incumbent

MOJAVE AIR & SPACE PORT

Duane Barney

Terry Allred, incumbent

David Evans, incumbent

Andrew Parker, incumbent

Robert Morgan, pilot/aerospace engineer

Chuck Coleman, pilot/engineer/mechanic

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

OFFICE 11

Steven Schreiner, gang homicide prosecutor

Debra R. Archuleta, violent crimes prosecutor

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

OFFICE 72

Myanna Dellinger, law professor/attorney

Steve Morgan, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

OFFICE 80

Klint James Mckay, administrative law judge, California Department of Social Services

David A. Berger, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

OFFICE 162

Scott Andrew Yang, deputy district attorney, County of Los Angeles

David D. Diamond, attorney/law professor

