PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Press recently won three awards in the 2020 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest.
The paper was awarded third place for Best Sports Section/Page, an honorable mention for Best Front Page Design and an honorable mention for Best News Coverage.
Each year, the NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest.
The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
This year’s winners were honored at the 134th annual Convention and Trade Show, held Oct. 1-3.
Earlier this year, the Valley Press placed fourth in the General Excellence category of the California Journalism Awards contest. Valley Press Staff Member Pamela Krogstie also placed fifth for Best Special Section and Valley Press staff placed fifth for Best Special Publication.
