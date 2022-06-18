LANCASTER — Live music, poetry, dancing, games, drum making and educational programming will be on hand, this weekend, at three Juneteenth celebrations in Lancaster and Lake Los Angeles.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
Antelope Valley College Umoja Community will present a free Juneteenth Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, in the Fine Arts quad at AV College, 3041 West Ave. K. The campus and community event will feature live music, free food, drum circle, drum-making, African dancing, spoken word, poetry, games and more, while supplies last.
Guest artists include Kelvin Truitt, SOL Development, African Soul International, and poet Brandon Alexander Williams. Community resources include the Elm Avenue Community Garden and Master Gardener program.
To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/AVCJuneteenth_22. Walk-ins are encouraged to attend. RSVPs are not required but requested for headcount purposes.
Jackie Robinson Park, a newly designated Los Angeles County Landmark, will host the Summer of Soul from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., today. The park is at 8773 East Ave. R in Sun Village.
The celebration will include presentations of the grand marshal, Peg Lee, by the winners of the 2022 Miss Juneteenth “What Does Freedom Mean to Me?” art contest. Lee is the park’s former recreation services supervisor. She retired, in September 2015, after 32 years of service.
The Summer of Soul celebration is free to the public. It will feature live entertainment, food vendors, and activities for kids. From 1 to 2 p.m., guest speakers will include Barger, Parks Director Norma Garcia-Gonzalez and County Planning Director Amy Bode.
There will be a variety of public, private and nonprofit resources and providers in health and wellness, social programs, financial stability, homeownership, education, job training, and certification opportunities.
The City of Lancaster will host the inaugural, community-sponsored Lancaster Juneteenth Celebration: It’s a Family Reunion, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Because the holiday coincides with Father’s Day, this year, the event also honors fathers through the Black family reunion tradition, the City said.
Following emancipation, reunions emerged as a way for former slaves to reconnect with family members they had been separated from. Today, reunions continue as an intergenerational celebration of community, fellowship, and heritage. Although COVID-19 prevented everyone from reuniting with family and friends the last two years, all members of the community are invited to attend this free, “family reunion” style celebration of freedom and fatherhood. The celebration will include an early morning worship service, educational programming on Juneteenth, family-friendly games and activities, food, music, dancing and a car show competition.
