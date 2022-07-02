The Fourth of July holiday is upon us, and while the Fireworks Extravaganza at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds is canceled, there are still several opportunities for celebrations across the Valley.
Acton
Acton’s traditional Fourth of July parade steps off at 9 a.m., on Monday, to mark its 59th event, with the theme of “I Love A Parade.”
Crowds have been known to camp out along the route, which runs down Crown Valley Road from Aliso Street to Smith Street. Crown Valley Road will close at 7:30 a.m., in preparation for the parade.
The Condor Squadron, flying World War II-era AT-6 aircraft, will fly over the parade route, thanks to sponsor Cindi Miller, organizer Tammie Necessary said.
As is tradition, parade participants and those gathered to watch will have the chance to get wet, as squirt guns are part of the funs. However, water balloons are not allowed by either participants or those watching from the sidelines.
California City
California City will mark the day with an afternoon festival featuring about 40 vendors with a variety of food and crafts for sale, a beer garden, water slides and bounce houses and carnival rides for children.
The event will be capped with a professional fireworks show, at 8 p.m.
The festival opens at 2 p.m., in Central Park, 10350 Heather Ave.
There is no charge for admission or the carnival rides.
Palmdale
Residents are invited to visit Marie Kerr and Dominic Massari parks for a free Fourth of July Field day. City staff will provide the games and equipment to engage children in play. Free Fourth of July-themed giveaways will be available while supplies last.
The Field Day is from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Domenic Massari Park community building, 37716 55th St. East, and the Marie Kerr community building, 39700 30th St. West.
For information, call 661-267-5611.
