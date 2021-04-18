PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority turned the spotlight on Valley Oasis, the lead service provider for Service Planning Area No 1, and the City of Lancaster in the April edition of the agency’s The Road Home newsletter to share some positive news on the homelessness front.
According to the agency, Lancaster led the way in the Antelope Valley with the highest number of persons assessed, as well as placements in interim housing, rapid re-housing, and street outreach. Lancaster had 1,513 persons assessed out of a total 2,276 persons for Service Planning Area No. 1, also known as SPA 1, between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year.
Lancaster also led the way in permanent housing placements, accounting for 63% of SPA 1’s placements. According to the data, Lancaster had 260 placements out of 415 total in SPA 1.
The homelessness statistics cited in the newsletter only show data for the City of Lancaster. Service Planning Area No. 1 covers the Antelope Valley, including the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale along with the unincorporated communities.
The City of Palmdale had 675 total persons assessed from July through December. The city had 144 persons placed into permanent housing.
“The system itself in SPA 1; we work as a collaborative,” said Lisa Dawson, director of Coordinated Entry System at Valley Oasis. “It’s a network of providers and we all work toward one goal. Valley Oasis does the lead; we kind of align the systems. We oversee the housing programs and resources, and ensure the equitable distribution of resources in the area so a lot of this work is collaborative work.”
Valley Oasis works with the LA County departments of Mental Health, Health Services and Public Social Services, as well as agency partners such as the Salvation Army, The People Concern, Mental Health America and Volunteers of America.
“I think one of the things they wanted to highlight was out of all SPA 1, a lot of the work is being done in Lancaster,” Sarah Perry, Valley Oasis’ director of the Coordinated Entry System programs said.
Although Valley Oasis is the region lead, Perry said a lot of agencies work together to meet the housing numbers.
“Those numbers aren’t just Valley Oasis numbers, they are SPA-wide for any agency that’s doing housing,” Perry said.
The point in time homeless count data showed 4,755 persons experiencing homelessness in Service Planning Area No. 1 in 2020, up from 3,393 the year prior. Lancaster had 2,053 people experiencing homelessness in 2020, up from 910 people the year prior. Palmdale had 289 people experiencing homelessness in 2020, compared to 318 the year prior.
Last year was especially difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry said.
“We’ve had to adjust a lot of the ways that we are providing services and be creative,” Perry said.
For example, they used phone communication and video chats with property owners.
“We just tried to make sure that there isn’t any lapse in service related to COVID, that people can still access us and all of our case management and supportive services are still available,” Perry said.
The pandemic has also made it difficult to get families document ready to move into housing due to county and federal offices either being closed or offering limited walk-up services due to the pandemic.
“Some other challenges include transportation,” Dawson said.
For example, most agencies have been prohibited from driving clients in their vehicles, so they schedule rides through Lyft for things such as apartment or housing viewing.
Last December about 89 families experiencing homelessness who were staying in local motels on vouchers funded through the LA Homeless Services Authority were in danger of being put out on the street less than a week before Christmas.
The homeless services agency saw a dramatic drop in funding from Measure H due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Measure H is the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax initiative, which generates funds for the specific purposes of funding homeless services and short-term housing.
Officials with Valley Oasis, LAHSA and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office continued to work to help the families after the notices went out. The families were able to remain thanks to emergency funding secured with the assistance of Barger.
“We really were working every single day with the county and with LAHSA to try to fill that gap when the contract came in to make sure that didn’t happen,” Perry said. “We still have families in motels today that we’re working with trying to help them move toward permanent housing.”
As rents have increased over the past three to five years, many low-income people have been priced out of the housing market.
“We can help them temporarily, but eventually they have to be able to take that rent over on their own,” Perry said.
Valley Oasis also struggles finding property owners who want to work with them for single unit apartments. There are certain requirements people need to meet for some units. Valley Oasis also works with landlords for shared housing, where a client might rent a room in someone’s house, or two families share the cost of rent on a house or apartment.
Valley Oasis’ main building for homeless services is at 310 East Palmdale Blvd. The agency closed its Lancaster site due to budget cuts. Anyone who needs help can call Valley Oasis at 661-942-2758.
