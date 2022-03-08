Valley motorists feel pain at the pump

LANCASTER — With Southern California gas at record-breaking prices, Antelope Valley motorists are feeling the pain at the pump.
The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline climbed to a record $5.34 statewide as of Monday afternoon, according to AAA.
The average price for a gallon of premium fuel in the state is $5.645 a gallon. The average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel is $5.69 a gallon.
The national average price of gas is $4.06 per gallon, up 45 cents from a week ago. Crude oil prices soared as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued, according to AAA.
Lancaster resident Marianna Sylvies paid $84.35 for 15.066 gallons to fill the tank in her Lincoln Town Car at the Chevron gas station at Lancaster Boulevard and Valley Central Way, where a gallon of regular gasoline cost $5.80.
“This is the most I’ve ever paid,” Sylvies said, adding she had a 20 cent per gallon discount.
She added, “Biden, open the pipeline.”
Sylvies added she is trying to drive less to accommodate the higher fuel prices.
“I never really felt the few bucks were worth it to go to Costco,” Sylvies said. “I try to get the better gas if I can for my car; it still purrs at 180,000 miles.”
Chevron did not have the long lines that are typically at membership stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club.
“I was at Costco the other day; it took four employees to do the traffic thing (at the gas station),” Sylvies said. “I’ve never seen that before.”
Motorist Gerardo Aguirre put $25 worth of regular unleaded in his six-cylinder Chevy Cruze. He got 4.3 gallons to add to the fuel already in the tank. That filled his tank to about three-quarters full.
“It’s getting too expensive to even drive around,” Aguirre said. “Twenty-five probably doesn’t get me nowhere.”
Motorist Tye Stringfield spent $99 for 17.072 gallons in his 2003 Ford Expedition. The most they paid before gas prices jumped to record prices was about $70.
“My wife said last time she filled up it was like $80 or $90,” Stringfield said.
He added they have not had to cut back on other expenses.
“We’re pretty good savers,” he said.
(1) comment
How's the SOARING gas prices working out for you? Biden is an Idiot, and we have to pay for him licking AOC's toilet. It will get worse...like I said Democrats create Cesspools, and you are about to get your stink on...(unless you live in a tent a ride a bicycle)...Enjoy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.