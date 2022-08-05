HOLLYWOOD — A Lancaster man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Hollywood, police said.
Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested, on Wednesday, and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
The crime occurred about 2:15 a.m., Friday, in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, police said.
“Officers’ investigation revealed that a female victim was knocked unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect,” police said in a statement. “The incident was captured on cell phone video and received significant news and social media attention.”
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD detectives 213-972-2967; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
