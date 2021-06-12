LANCASTER — The Lancaster, Lake Los Angeles and Quartz Hill libraries are three of 20 Los Angeles County libraries that will offer free grab-and-go meals this summer to children and teens ages 18 and younger for the seventh consecutive year, officials announced Friday.
The summer lunch program will launch Monday and run through Aug. 6 as a grab-and-go, no-contact pickup on a first-come, first served basis at select libraries. This year, two healthy meals — reheatable lunch and breakfast — will be available daily.
The lunch program will be available between noon and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday except for July 5 at the Lancaster, Lake Los Angeles, and Quartz Hill libraries.
There are no restrictions on family income. Parents and caregivers can pick up on behalf of children, Children and teens do not need to be present but are welcome, library officials said.
The lunch program began in 2015 to help ensure families have access to wholesome meals during the summer months when school is not in session.
“This will be the seventh consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program,” LA County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “We know families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school. We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide this essential service.”
Lunch at the Library is a partnership between LA County Library and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and is supported by the California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association. This program is supported by a grant from the California State Library.
Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer Lunch for details.
