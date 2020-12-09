Retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, a decorated World War II fighter pilot who went on to be the first man to break the sound barrier died Monday. He was 97.
Yeager’s death was announced on his official Twitter account Monday evening.
“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Yeager’s wife Victoria wrote.
Yeager is best known as the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, breaking the sound barrier in the X-1 rocketplane at what was then known as Muroc Army Airfield on Oct. 14, 1947. He was an Air Force captain at the time.
During a 2009 talk at Flight Test Nation at Edwards Air Force Base with retired Maj. Gen. Joe Engle, Yeager recalled in an Antelope Valley Press story by Allison Gatlin of how he nearly missed his historic flight.
A few days before the flight that was scheduled to break the sound barrier, Yeager took his wife Glennis to Pancho Barnes’ restaurant, an immensely popular hangout for the pilots at the nearby base. The couple went horseback riding after dinner, racing across the desert in the dark back to the corral. Too late, Yeager noticed someone had closed the gate.
“I pulled about three G’s with that horse,” he said, and flew off, breaking a couple of ribs in the process.
Afraid to report the injury and be taken off the flight, Yeager visited a veterinarian in Rosamond, who taped the ribs and told him “don’t do anything strenuous.”
The injury did not impede his ability to fly, Yeager said, but did make it impossible to latch the aircraft door. Engineer and fellow pilot Jack Ridley came up with the solution: a length of broom handle to serve as a lever, allowing Yeager to secure the latch.
Yeager was born at Myra, West Virginia in 1923. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in September 1941 as an aircraft mechanic straight out of high school.
“There were no airports in West Virginia. I didn’t see a plane on the ground until I was 15 years old, so they didn’t really mean that much to me,” Yeager said in July 2011 at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Yeager began his Army Air Corps career in airplane maintenance, serving as a crew chief. But he noticed that “the pilots all had real clean nails, good-looking girls on their arms. I thought that was for me,” he said at the event.
Yeager earned ace status in 1945 for downing 13 German warplanes in World War II, including five Me-109 fighters in one day.
Although Yeager became famous as the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound, some of his most legendary exploits came when he was “flying chase” piloting a jet fighter to accompany a rocket plane or other experimental aircraft and help guide its pilot and watch for problems.
Author Tom Wolfe, who makes this point in his book “The Right Stuff,” described one flight test in which the other pilot became disoriented and belligerent from lack of oxygen.
Yeager tried telling the pilot to check his oxygen system or go to a lower attitude, Wolfe wrote, “and the man kept suggesting quaint anatomical impossibilities for Yeager to perform on himself.”
So Yeager decided to trick the man into flying lower, where the air would be thicker: he told him his jet’s engine had quit, and asked him to follow him down. When that had no effect, Wolfe wrote, Yeager yelled, “Follow me down!”
“The change in tone Yeager yelling! penetrated the man’s impacted hypoxic skull,” Wolfe wrote. “My God! The fabled Yeager! He’s yelling Yeager’s yelling! to me for help!”
The pilot followed Yeager down, and recovered his mental faculties when he got low enough. A 1955 Time magazine article about rocket pilot Bill Bridgeman gets through only three paragraphs before it brings up Yeager. Yeager, Time said, “makes an entrance in Bridgeman’s book that is worthy of jet-age grand opera and typical of Yeager.”
Yeager’s death was “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA’s Administrator said.
President-elect Joe Biden said in a tweet that “Yeager redefined the possible.”
“Where others saw limits, he saw opportunity and never stopped pushing the boundaries of flight. Above all, he was a patriot who dedicated his life to serving our nation,” Biden wrote.
Yeager went to flight school in the sumer of 1942. He was selected for enlisted pilot training and graduated in March 1943 as a flight officer.
Art Thompson, chief executive officer of Sage Cheshire Inc., and the Red Bull Stratos technical director, is the chairman of the Flight Test Museum Foundation, which seeks to raise money to support the development of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base.
“It’s definitely a huge loss to the community. Chuck is flying to the stars for his last flight,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.