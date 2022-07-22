LANCASTER — The Valley’s second case of West Nile virus this season has been found in an infected great horned owl, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District officials reported, on Thursday.
The owl that tested positive for the virus was found near Avenue H and 30th Street East.
“The owl was alive but ill when it was picked up by a veterinarian and taken to the Ojai Raptor Center for care,” District Entomologist Karen Mellor said in a release. It is reportedly recovering at the center.
District personnel will continue with intensive searches of the area where the owl was found, as well as through the entire District, to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the risk of disease.
The first instance of West Nile virus, this year, was reported, in mid-June, when mosquitos carrying the disease were found in a trap in the vicinity of 40th Street East and Avenue J-8.
West Nile virus is endemic to the state and is carried by the native culex mosquitoes.
People bitten by an infected mosquito may experience flu-like symptoms that can include fever, body aches, skin rash and fatigue.
In some people, West Nile fever can develop into a more serious form of the disease and can even be fatal. About 80% of people infected will show no symptoms at all.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection. The best protection is mosquito bite prevention.
Mosquito season in the Valley is roughly from late April to the end of October.
Hot weather is ideal for mosquito breeding, and residents are advised to take precautions to avoid providing breeding grounds and to protect themselves from mosquitoes.
The District recommends using EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus for the longest-lasting protection.
Make sure homes are secure against indoor invasions, with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.
Eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitoes may breed.
Check for items that hold water inside and outside homes, once a week.
Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. If no lid is available, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.
Dump outstanding water in flower pots, saucers, bird baths and other containers at least weekly.
Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.
Throw away old items in the patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.
Stagnant swimming pools or “green pools,” as well as daytime biting mosquitoes, should be reported to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District at 661-942-2917 or www.avmosquito.org/submit-a-tip
Updated information on West Nile virus activity in the Valley may be found on the District’s website, avmosquito.org, or on the District’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
