Association of California School Administrators

PALMDALE — Three Antelope Valley educators from different school districts received statewide honors from the Association of California School Administrators.

Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall is the recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award; Stacy Bryant, formerly of the Palmdale School District received the Robert E. Kelly Award; and Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services with the Lancaster School District, the Technology Administrator of the Year award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.