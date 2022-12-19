PALMDALE — Three Antelope Valley educators from different school districts received statewide honors from the Association of California School Administrators.
Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall is the recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award; Stacy Bryant, formerly of the Palmdale School District received the Robert E. Kelly Award; and Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services with the Lancaster School District, the Technology Administrator of the Year award.
Recipients are first nominated by their local school District. They then move on to the regional level. The Antelope Valley is in Region 15 of the Association of California School Administrators. The awards were announced, in the spring, and winners were honored at the ACSA Leadership Summit, last month, in San Diego.
The Marcus Foster Award recognizes outstanding leadership and significant contributions to education by a school administrator.
“First and foremost, I’m very humbled,” Rossall said. “You don’t do this work for awards; you do this work for the community. To be recognized besides that is really kind of special and to be recognized by your peers.”
Recipients of the award receive a $5,000 grant for a high school senior or seniors. Rossall committed the $5,000 grant she received to the Antelope Valley College Foundation for the Marcus Foster Scholarship Endowment.
“I never expected to get an award for the work I do: I just feel very blessed to get to do work I love every day,” Rossall said.
Bryant, a 2018 recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award, received the Robert E Kelly Award. The award honors individuals who help advance the high quality of public education and who have made significant contributions on a volunteer basis over the years.
“I am humbled by the acknowledgment of both the Palmdale School District and our state organization ACSA,” Bryant wrote in an email. “It is my pleasure to serve the Antelope Valley through various organizations as I believe when we give and lift up just one child or one family you begin to lift up the entire community.”
When Bryant won the Marcus Foster Memorial Award, in 2018, she and some other administrators secured $5,000 to add to the $5,000 she won to get the Marcus Foster Scholarship endowed by 2019-20.
Bryant retired from the Palmdale School District, in 2019. She is now in her seventh year as president of the Antelope Valley College Foundation. She is currently president of the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. Kiwanis gives out Student of the Month and Year plaques and celebrates them at a ceremony, once a month, at the Palmdale School District.
Bryant worked with Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado, a 2021 recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award, to start a scholarship endowment just for the District’s students who have been named student of the month/year.
“It took about two years but it’s finally in play and this year we are hoping we’ll get our first applicants,” Bryant wrote.
This month, the club selected 30 families in need who will receive Christmas items for each of their family members and food for approximately one week. This was funded out of the proceeds from the annual Kiwanis duck race held, in September.
As assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services, Cooksey oversees Lancaster School District’s Welcome and Wellness Center and assessment. She also makes sure students and teachers have access to technology.
“It kind of is the biggest award of my whole career,” Cooksey said. “I was super thrilled to be acknowledged by ACSA, especially after all the work we did for COVID and making sure kids had access to technology and getting the teachers trained. It was a really nice honor to be recognized by the state of California.”
