Dentists and veterans

Participating in a free dental care day of service for veterans, Nov. 12, were Dr. Gilbert Snow (left); Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger; an unnamed vet; and Dr. Debra Staudhammer.

 Photo courtesy of Dr. Gilbert Snow’s office

To honor their service to the nation, nearly a half dozen Antelope Valley dentists provided free dental care, on Nov. 12, for 50 veterans at two separate offices.

Organized through Snow Orthodontics as part of a joint effort by the San Fernando Valley Dental Society, where Dr. Gilbert Snow is the past-president, this was third year for the program locally, organizers said.

