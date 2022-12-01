To honor their service to the nation, nearly a half dozen Antelope Valley dentists provided free dental care, on Nov. 12, for 50 veterans at two separate offices.
Organized through Snow Orthodontics as part of a joint effort by the San Fernando Valley Dental Society, where Dr. Gilbert Snow is the past-president, this was third year for the program locally, organizers said.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Palmdale Total Dentistry and Lancaster Total Dentistry dentists Dr. Debra Staudhammer, Dr. Yasser Sadek and Dr Timothy Kook offered services such as free cleanings, fillings and extractions at no charge to the patients, who often struggle to obtain dental care through the Veterans Administration, organizers said.
“This is something near and dear to us, to take care of our veterans who have done so much and continue to serve in so many ways,” Snow said. “We are dedicated to honoring them the best way we know, through providing quality free dental care by outstanding local dentists.”
The San Fernando Valley Dental Society is a model organization committed to the betterment of dentistry for its members and the communities it serves. The SFVDS promotes and adheres to the values of excellence, integrity and compassion and its members are dedicated to serving those in need.
