LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils’ joint special meeting saw the two cites agree to work together on bringing an event center and regional recreational complex to the Antelope Valley.
“This item is really key, and it’s going to create two great partnerships to create two great event centers for the Antelope Valley,” Lancaster Assistant City Manager Trolis Niebla said during a presentation at the meeting, held on May 10 in Antelope Valley College’s Performing Arts Theatre.
The proposed event/evacuation center would be in Lancaster; the proposed regional recreational center would be in Palmdale. The cities will work together to site the locations, oversee financing partnerships, and move the projects through the design and construction.
Niebla and Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy discussed the proposed projects in their respective cities.
For the proposed event/evacuation center in Lancaster, Niebla showed examples of facilities in other communities, such as the 160,000 square-foot Placer Valley Event Center at the Placer Valley Fairgrounds in Roseville. The building took three years to design and one year to construct. He also showed the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, Arizona.
“The architecture on these, it’s likely to be a lot different in Lancaster,” Niebla said. “We want to create something that’s very unique. These buildings you’ll see are very simple in nature.”
Niebla said they are looking for a building that can host indoor football, soccer, basketball and volleyball. It could also host rodeos, or have a stage to hold concerts or graduations.
More importantly, the center could serve as a regional evacuation center.
“We have close to 400,000 residents here in the Antelope Valley, so having a good, high-functioning evacuation center is really key,” Niebla said.
The proposed event center would have a large-scale parking lot with full recreational vehicle hook-ups to accommodate water, power, and sewer facilities, plus kitchen facilities and refrigeration units.
The proposed facility would also be “off the grid” — equipped with a hydrogen cell battery to provide its own power, should power from Southern California Edison go down in the event of a disaster.
“This building would be a large-scale building that really provides both the event side of things and the evacuation side of things that we both need,” Niebla said.
As for the proposed regional recreation center in Palmdale, Murphy suggested the councils look at it as a community living room.
“It’s going to be a place for children, parents, grandparents to come and just overall improve the quality of life of our community,” Murphy said.
Murphy added the community would drive the amenities.
“We really look forward to the partnership,” Murphy said. “We’re not going to duplicate each other; I think we’re going to work together to make sure we bring the Antelope Valley two great facilities that we can both be proud of.”
Palmdale Councilman Juan Carrillo, a longtime proponent of having more recreational amenities for the community, supported the proposal.
“I’m a firm believer that great parks and recreational amenities really improve the quality of life for our residents,” Carrillo said.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the proposal to have the event center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds makes sense due to the existing infrastructure and staff.
“I think having a good centrally-located recreation center as well is going to serve the region,” Hofbauer said.
He said previous attempts at smaller facilities by individuals or the cities did not work out.
“You need to have a multi-use facility where you can have the flexibility to be able to move between events and what’s popular this week,” Hofbauer said. “I think these are both well overdue and extremely positive for the entire Palmdale, Lancaster, county and the whole AV.”
Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris agreed. He noted how close the city came to using the AV Fairgrounds as an emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients.
“California being an earthquake place, we need something for 300,000 residents,” Dorris said “I also have children that play sports in this Valley.”
He added he would love to have major concerts in the city.
Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said the proposed projects not only show residents in both cities but also the Southern California region that Lancaster and Palmdale can work together.
“It shows them we’ll no longer fight with each other and for them to take all the money,” Crist said. “We’re going to get our fair share from now on; we’re showing the entire Southern California region we’re working together, and this is the first step towards that.”
“This is the first time the two cities are actually building something together and doing it as cities,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
Parris added he is excited about the projects.
“I’m excited about the idea that we stay focused on the well-being of the Antelope Valley as a whole instead of, you know, polarized political nonsense,” Parris said. “We could accomplish such incredible things, and I think this is just the beginning of it.”
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said it is important for the cities to get assistance from Los Angeles County because the facilities will serve the entire region.
“It’s important that the county supports us,” Bettencourt said.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who moderated the meeting, agreed.
“This is something that really needs to be done and it ‘s a long time in coming,” Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa.
