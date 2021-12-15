AV Holiday Lights MapC

Here are some decorated houses reported by Antelope Valley Press readers.

1. 1121 West Ave H-6

2. Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 East Lancaster Blvd.

3. 42846 Yew St

4. 4745 West Ave L-2

5. 40343 20th St West

6. 2150 West Ave M-4

7. 5137 West Ave M-8

8. 5980 Sue Ave

9.45469 Thornwood

10. 4026 Via Rebecca

11. 6558 Lacolle Pl

12. 42235 59th St West

13. 4819 West Ave K-6

14. 1818 Ivory Ave

15. 41624 Elsdale Pl

16. 6103 Landau Pl

17. 43619 42nd St West

18. 44057 Countryside Dr

19. 1717 W Holguin St

20. 5523 Capella Ln

21. 44833 Normandy Ln

22. 723 Twinberry Ln

23. 37412 19th St East

24. 6254 Azalea Dr

25. 5810 Corinthean Pl

26. 6108 W Ave L-12

27. 6717 Granada Dr

28. 6716 Granada Dr

29. 1843 Ivory Ave

30. 2150 W Ave L-12

31. 2257 W Ave K-12

32. 3334 Thomas Ave

33. 44158 Galion Ave

