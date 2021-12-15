Here are some decorated houses reported by Antelope Valley Press readers.
1. 1121 West Ave H-6
2. Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 East Lancaster Blvd.
3. 42846 Yew St
4. 4745 West Ave L-2
5. 40343 20th St West
6. 2150 West Ave M-4
7. 5137 West Ave M-8
8. 5980 Sue Ave
9.45469 Thornwood
10. 4026 Via Rebecca
11. 6558 Lacolle Pl
12. 42235 59th St West
13. 4819 West Ave K-6
14. 1818 Ivory Ave
15. 41624 Elsdale Pl
16. 6103 Landau Pl
17. 43619 42nd St West
18. 44057 Countryside Dr
19. 1717 W Holguin St
20. 5523 Capella Ln
21. 44833 Normandy Ln
22. 723 Twinberry Ln
23. 37412 19th St East
24. 6254 Azalea Dr
25. 5810 Corinthean Pl
26. 6108 W Ave L-12
27. 6717 Granada Dr
28. 6716 Granada Dr
29. 1843 Ivory Ave
30. 2150 W Ave L-12
31. 2257 W Ave K-12
32. 3334 Thomas Ave
33. 44158 Galion Ave
