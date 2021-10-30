LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce is looking for parade entrants for the 2021 holiday parade.
Following the merger of the Lancaster and Palmdale chambers of commerce, the AV Chambers of Commerce announced that it would hold one holiday parade going forward, with the location to alternate between the cities. This year the parade will be held in Lancaster.
This year’s parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., Dec. 4, starting at 10th Street West, traveling east on Lancaster Boulevard and ending at Sierra Highway.
“The Chamber has chosen the theme of Party at the North Pole as we haven’t be able to party much this last year and need to kick up the fun this holiday season,” Chamber Board Chairman AJ Hampton said in a statement.
Chamber CEO Mark Hemstreet said that, “with the merge of both the Palmdale and Lancaster Chambers into the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, we wanted to bring both communities together for a grand, old-fashioned parade.
“Our holiday parade serves as a community outlet to bring together people of all demographics to enjoy an old fashion town parade,” he added. “Filled with dignitaries, youth organizations, local businesses, Antelope Valley clubs and organizations, there seems to be a little corner of everything we call the Antelope Valley.”
The Chamber plans on having the 2022 holiday parade in Palmdale.
For entry applications or to sponsor the parade, visit www.avchambers.org and go to News, Apps & Forms. Entry deadline is Nov. 19. For details, call 661-948-4518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.