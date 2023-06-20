PALMDALE — Community members who turned out to Poncitlán Square Monday afternoon for the Juneteenth Weekend Culmination Celebration were rewarded with a family-friendly event that included live music, dance, a Juneteenth-themed Paint and Sip, lawn games and other activities.
The event was put on by the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, City of Palmdale and Future Leaders of California. Monday’s event wrapped up a weekend of Juneteenth events in the Antelope Valley that included Saturday at Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village and Sunday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday recognizes June 19, 1865, when Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas; it was about 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.
AV Black Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Calloway served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Antelope Valley High School’s Navy Junior ROTC color guard did the presentation of colors for the event. Singer Ella Montgomery performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Lancaster Mayor Emeritus Bishop Henry Hearns gave the prayer.
“We’re not just here for a ceremony,” Hearns said. “We want our minds to go back; we want to look into the past not just for the ugly. We know that there’s some ugly, we know that there’s some bad, but we also know that there’s some good.”
Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets, recognized the veterans in the audience by name.
“Today we celebrate veterans in honor of those federal troops who put their lives on the line,” Blanco said in reference to the troops who brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to Texas.
Palmdale resident Betty Adams, who lives across the street from Poncitlán Square, came out to join the celebration. She added that she was happy to have the opportunity.
“It gives people something to do,” she said.
AV Black Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Calloway served as the master of ceremonies for the event. The entertainment included performances by The Storm Family — a performing arts family of 14 members including seven boys and five girls who all dance — Pastor John “Revelator” Irving and a group from Renaissance Church in Lancaster also performed.
A deejay also played music and a drum circle performed. People could also visit one of the vendors at the square to purchase clothes, jewelry and hair products. There were also food trucks. Attendees could also enjoy lawn games such as checkers and a soccer goal. There was also a gaming truck.
Jyael Evans came out to watch her mother, Ayeasha Jones, sing. Jones also sang at the Juneteenth events in Sun Village and Lancaster.
“I’ve been singing at all of the events,” Jones said. “We’re a little hoarse but we gonna make it through.”
Jones was born and raised in the Antelope Valley.
“This is beautiful to me because I remember when everything was just Littlerock,” she said. “Before ’73 we were segregated and Blacks could not buy housing in Palmdale or Lancaster. My father worked at Lockheed. They had transferred him from Burbank to Palmdale and he had to go live in Sun Village.”
Jones added the family was able to purchase a home in Palmdale after the laws changed 1973, where they lived for 30 years.
