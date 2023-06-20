PALMDALE — Community members who turned out to Poncitlán Square Monday afternoon for the Juneteenth Weekend Culmination Celebration were rewarded with a family-friendly event that included live music, dance, a Juneteenth-themed Paint and Sip, lawn games and other activities.

The event was put on by the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, City of Palmdale and Future Leaders of California. Monday’s event wrapped up a weekend of Juneteenth events in the Antelope Valley that included Saturday at Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village and Sunday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.