AIR SHOW

The Air Force’s F-22 is but one of the aircraft that visitors to the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show will be able to see, at Edwards Air Force Base on Oct. 15 and 16. While admission is free, tickets for special VIP seating packages are on sale now.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Driver for Aerospace Valley Air Show

EDWARDS AFB — With little more than two months to go, preparations are picking up speed for the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base, on Oct. 15 and 16.

The show, the first at Edwards in 13 years, will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the Mojave Air and Space Port and Air Force Plant 42.

