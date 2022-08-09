EDWARDS AFB — With little more than two months to go, preparations are picking up speed for the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base, on Oct. 15 and 16.
The show, the first at Edwards in 13 years, will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the Mojave Air and Space Port and Air Force Plant 42.
Although admission is free, ticket sales have begun for special VIP seating packages.
Flight Line Club tickets include reserved tables in a private area at the flight line edge, including a catered lunch and private portalets, for $350 to $700 for tables of two to four people.
Premium box seats are reserved seats on the flight line, with dedicated food concessions and portalets, for $75 each.
Tickets may be purchased on the air show website at avairshow.com
Headlining the two-day event will be the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team. They will be joined by a vast array of aerial performance and static displays representing nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory.
Scheduled to appear so far are aerial and static displays by the F-22, F-35, B-1B Lancer, Edwards F-16 and T-38, B-52 and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.
The show will have a heavy presence of aircraft and displays from NASA, as well, with aircraft including the ER-2 (a civilian version of the U-2 spy plane), F-15 and F/A-18.
“It’s a rare opportunity to see this many NASA aircraft in conjunction with the Air Force,” Chase Kohler of the 412th Public Affairs office said.
Non-military performers and air show favorites so far include Vicky Benzing in her bright-red Boeing Stearman biplane and Greg Colyer in his T-33 “Acemaker.”
The event will commemorate the 75th anniversaries of the Air Force and the first supersonic flight, by then-Capt. Chuck Yeager in the skies over Edwards AFB.
To celebrate that first sonic boom and take advantage of holding a rare air show beneath a supersonic corridor, the air show will feature Air Force and NASA jets “going full steam” to see which can break the sound barrier first.
