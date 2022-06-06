LANCASTER — Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood, a digital marketplace that provides customers access to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date.
Flashfood aims to eliminate food waste at the retail level by connecting shoppers with savings up to 50% on food nearing its best by date that would otherwise be thrown away. The partnership will enable consumers to save on everyday grocery items such as meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks, at five Vallarta stores in Lancaster and Palmdale.
The Flashfood app allows shoppers to browse and buy their groceries. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers can simply pick up their order from the Flashfood zone inside their participating Vallarta store.
The pilot partnership will not only save shoppers money but also drive further impact for the planet by reducing the amount of perfectly good food reaching landfills, the company said. To date, the Flashfood app has diverted 40 million pounds of food from reaching the landfill and has saved shoppers more than $100 million on their groceries.
“Partnering with Flashfood enables us to connect our communities with discounted groceries at their local Vallarta store,” Andrew Lewis, vice president of Marketing for Vallarta Supermarket, said. “As a proven sustainability leader, Flashfood will not only help our shoppers save up to 50% on groceries but will also effectively reduce the amount of food reaching the landfill and further our commitment to zero waste.”
The pilot partnership will make Flashfood available at these Vallarta locations:
• 440 East Palmdale Blvd.
• 1803 East Palmdale Blvd.
• 38118 47th St. East, Palmdale.
• 815 East Ave. K, Lancaster.
• 1801 West Ave. I, Lancaster.
“An estimated one in nine Americans are food insecure, including more than 15% of shoppers in Lancaster and Palmdale,” Flashfood CEO and founder Josh Domingues said. “We are proud to partner with Vallarta, who is deeply committed to serving their community to offer shoppers more affordable groceries, while in turn reducing food waste. This pilot partnership is exciting because it also marks Flashfood’s entrance into the West Coast and expands our footprint across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.