PALMDALE — Golden Poppy Elementary School teachers created a garden of colorful valentines for a scavenger hunt in the front lawn of the Palmdale School District school.
Each teacher created a personalized valentine for each student in their class. Each message was printed on a large heart that is the grade level color. The heart was then cut out by volunteers, laminated, mounted on a thin wooden dowel and randomly placed in the front lawn.
That is a total of 558 valentines on the front lawn of the school, at 37802 Rockie Lane.
Golden Poppy Principal Stacy Williamson credited second-grade teacher Janet Morris for coming up with the idea. In the past, the school held parades and treat giveaways for students. They decided to do something different for Valentine’s Day.
“We were trying to figure out something that we could do that would be still engaging and fun for the kids, so we did a valentine scavenger hunt,” Williamson said.
They coordinated the hearts by grade level. Each grade level picked a color. A color key chart helps students to find their grade-level valentines so it is less daunting for the children to find their hearts. Once the find their heart, they are allowed to pull the stick and take it home.
“We’re just trying our best to keep our families engaged and connected to the school because it’s been such a long time,” Williamson said.
Morris said Golden Poppy is a family-orientated school.
“We try our best to keep them involved any way we can,” Morris said. “Of course, with COVID it’s really difficult. They can’t come to school. They can’t be involved as they normally would during Valentine’s Day, doing the valentines and sharing all the candy and whatnot. Dr. Williamson and I thought that this would be a really good idea to get the families involved, to get them out in the community in the safest way possible.”
Morris added they wanted to make the display colorful and bright and inviting, so they made the hearts with different colors similar to the conversation heart candies.
Students have through Monday to pick up their hearts. Afterward, Morris will collect any remaining hearts for students to pick up in the office.
