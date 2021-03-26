LOS ANGELES — Roughly a year since the pandemic started, all adults in the state will become eligible for a COVID vaccine by mid-April.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday morning during a press conference in Santa Ana that residents ages 50 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting April 1. By April 15, residents 16 and up can begin scheduling appointments to get vaccinated.
“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” he said. “We remain focused on equity as we extend vaccine eligibility. … This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms.”
Newsom said the state is expected to receive roughly 2.5 million a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the latter half of April.
Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, said Thursday’s announcement from the governor means the pandemic is closer to being put behind us.
“However, we are not there yet,” he said. “It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.”
The announcement from the governor comes after recent Coronavirus metrics continue to show positive trends.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Tuesday the county is beginning to meet the metric threshold to move into the orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Business by early April.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said it’s certainly good news that the county is making progress.
“However, we continue to remain concerned about the potential risks that can thwart our progress,” she said. “The risks include increased circulation of variants of concern, increasing cases across much of Europe and in many states, re-openings that are sloppy, and unsafe actions taken by individuals related to spring break and spring holidays.”
Additionally, the state department of public health announced Kern County’s transition to the red tier on Tuesday.
Kern’s COVID rates are trending in a positive way and could join Los Angeles in the lesser restrictive orange tier around the same time.
“If our metrics continue to improve, Kern County could move to the orange tier as early as April 7,” Kern County Public Health Services said in a news release.
