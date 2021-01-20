LANCASTER — Persons 65 and older will be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, under an executive order signed Monday evening by Supervisor Hilda Solis, chairwoman of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
“The vaccine supply is still extremely limited and Public Health urges patience as we work urgently with our federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply in the weeks ahead,” the Department said in a release.
Vaccinations are currently available by appointment for those in Phase 1A (healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents) and county residents age 65 and older.
The vaccinations require pre-registration. To sign up for vaccination visit
Those who do not have Internet access can call 1-833-540-0473 between 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for assistance making an appointment.
Required documentation for vaccination appointments includes proof of age such as a driver’s license or MediCare card. You must also bring proof that you live in Los Angeles County, which includes a driver’s license, library card, vehicle registration or voter registration confirmation.
LA County opened five large-scale vaccination sites starting Tuesday, with the capability to vaccinate approximately 4,000 people per day at each site if enough doses are available. The large-scale vaccination sites will aim to vaccinate 500,000 Los Angeles County residents in a month, a news release from the Public Health Department said.
The closest site to the Antelope Valley is Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia.
Vaccinations are free and available to all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. For those who have insurance, coverage information may be requested as part of the appointment scheduling process, county officials said.
However, Los Angeles County is awaiting more shipments of the vaccine, in order to have enough for all healthcare workers and people age 65 and older.
As of Tuesday, more than 348,000 vaccinations have been administered. More than 271,000 first doses and more than 77,000 second doses have been administered, county Public Health officials said.
The county is also working on opening more places to give vaccinations, when enough vaccine is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.