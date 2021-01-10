BAKERSFIELD — Kern County residents who fall in the next tier of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are able to get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, those who are in priority groups within Tier 2 of Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule can now make a vaccination appointment.
The groups that are eligible include intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care, home health care and in-home supportive services, community health workers (including promotoras), public health field staff, primary care clinics (including federally qualified health centers), rural health centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics.
Residents who fall within the groups for Phase 1a — Tier 1 are still eligible for vaccination if they have not had one yet.
The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan is prioritized based on high-risk groups that are defined in several phases as well as tiers within those phases.
Residents are urged to continue practicing healthy habits such as hand washing, social distancing and wearing a face covering when in public.
Go online at www.kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources. Additionally, an interactive map is available identifying community providers who are offering vaccinations.
