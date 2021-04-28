In the recent past, there were “mask deniers” and it was a kind of badge of defiance or an assertion of rights to infect, or be infected.
Hey it’s the freedom. But Ted Nugent, the hard rocker who called the pandemic a scam all through 2020 changed his tune recently.
He spewed nonsense until last week on Facebook Live, when he shared this: “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. I’ve got a stuffed-up head ... body aches. My God ... I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. So, I was officially tested positive for Covid-19 today.”
So much for the “scamdemic,” more than a half-million American deaths a year later. And at 71, Nugent is in the age group most likely to be hit hardest. There is no joy in this, believe me, but perspective often shifts when the virus that caused so much suffering for others impacts, you personally — like losing a loved one or becoming ill and managing a deeply problematic recovery.
So, the topic shifts from last year’s mask denialism to this year’s vaccine denialism. It’s a tragedy. New infections in California are down to less than 2,000 a day — the lowest number in less than a year and deaths have plummeted. High vaccination rates provide us a new birth in freedom.
Before vaccinations began to take hold and after the most recent nationwide surge, a new variant shot Michigan right back into the hot zone. India is on fire, with a contagious funeral pyre that is collapsing that mammoth nation’s healthcare system and it could spread. Viruses spread globally.
One of our Coffee4Vets group’s most beloved veterans was an early casualty. A year later, he wages a brave battle for breath and life after nearly three months on a respirator. His illness contributed to early decisive action to suspend regular meetings days before the first lock-down. Insofar as the group often hosted a closely packed room of 100 veterans, many of them older Vietnam era and Korea vets, that decision likely prevented the highly contagious illness from costing lives among the most vulnerable. What a year it has been.
We gathered for coffee Tuesday, for the first time in more than a year. People wore masks. Reduced seating was arranged for distance and ventilation.
And still, I hear veterans tell me they won’t get a shot, or shots, because they do not know what is in it.
And I ask, “Did you know what was in it when you got shots in the military that kept you from deathly illnesses, dysentery, malaria and all the bugs that threaten GIs worldwide?”
If you have odds in the millions on clotting and a 1 in 100 percent chance of dying from a case of Covid-19, what do you want to bet on, virus or vaccination? Much of this is attitude, or drinking at the poison well of disinformation, is snake oil peddled by online zealots and cynics.
“I’m just waiting to see how it shakes out,” one veteran gave as the reason for holding off.
I take note that President No. 45 and Covid survivor Donald Trump did not “wait to see how it shakes out” to get vaccinated.
Early vaccination in the military has already protected multitudes. Vets will be seen in person at VA facilities only with proof of vaccination.
As for deniers, “There is no reasoning with some people,” one Vietnam War combat veteran told me, noting his personal and social life only advanced to new normalcy since his two shots. “My aches are from doing the ‘happy dance’ since I got my shots.”
Vaccination access is finally accessible, even easy, in the too-often overlooked Antelope Valley. The City of Lancaster is offering shots by High Desert Medical Group and Kaiser Permanente at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. The are offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily at Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E. Ave. S; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Palmdale Metrolink Station, 39000 Clock Tower Drive; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday at the Lancaster Metrolink, 44812 Sierra Hwy.
How about a nice cup of coffee with friends, without a case of COVID on the side? Make that two shots, please.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper vet who deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he specializes in veterans and community health issues.
