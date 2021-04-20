Here is a partial list of vaccination sites in the Antelope Valley. Most require appointments in advance through Myturn.ca.gov or their own appointment system. Other Antelope Valley organizations receive vaccines but do not vaccinate the general public. Not every site has appointments available every day. One-day mobile clinics also occur around the Antelope Valley at senior apartments, senior centers, churches and other locations.
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority offers direct service to the COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds from Palmdale and Lancaster. Palmdale pickup and dropoff locations are at the Palmdale Transportation Center at Sixth Street East and Technology Drive, and at the South Valley Transit Center at 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard. Lancaster pickup and dropoff locations are at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park at 10th Street West at Avenue K-8, and at the Boulevard Transit Center at Jackman Street and Sierra Highway.
Lancaster
• Kaiser Permanente, Antelope Valley Fairgrounds Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H
• High Desert Medical Group, Antelope Valley Fairgrounds Van Dam Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H
• Lancaster Metrolink Station, 44812 Sierra Highway
• Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy, 43543 20th St. West
• Bartz Altadonna Community Health Center, 43222 Gingham Ave.
• Costco Pharmacy, 1141 West Ave. L
• CVS Pharmacy, 846 West Ave. K
• CVS Pharmacy, 44430 Challenger Way
• John Wesley Community Health Lancaster, 45104 10th St. West
• Los Angeles County Antelope Valley Health Center, 335 East Ave. K-6, Building B
• Los Angeles County High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I
• Vons Pharmacy, 4033 West Ave. L
Palmdale
• Palmdale Oasis Park, 3850 East Ave. S
• Palmdale Transportation Center (Metrolink station), 39000 Clocktower Plaza
• Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy, 38727 Tierra Subida Ave.
• Rite Aid, 37950 47th St. East
• Rite Aid, 2419 East Ave. S
• Rite Aid, 3105 West Rancho Vista Blvd.
• Vons Pharmacy, 3027 West Rancho Vista Blvd.
Acton
• Acton Vale Pharmacy, 3630 Smith Ave.
