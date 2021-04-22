People can get vaccinated for free against the COVID- 19 virus without advance appointments at newly opened vaccination sites at the Lancaster Metrolink Station, Palmdale Metrolink station and Palmdale Oasis Park.
Walk-ups are welcome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Metrolink stations, which are at 44812 Sierra Highway in Lancaster and at 39000 Clocktower Plaza in Palmdale, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at Oasis Park, which is adjacent to Drytown Water Park at 3850 East Ave. S in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office announced.
Palmdale Oasis Park vaccinations are for anyone age 16 and older. The Lancaster and Palmdale Metrolink sites are for adults age 18 and older.
Appointments can be made but are not mandatory through www.remediacare.com for the Lancaster or Palmdale Metrolink station vaccination sites, and through myturn.ca.gov for the Palmdale Oasis Park site.
The Palmdale Oasis Park site administers Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for persons age 16 and older. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People must return in three weeks for a second dose.
The Lancaster and Palmdale Metrolink station sites will administer Moderna vaccine. People must return in four weeks for a second dose.
The Oasis Park vaccination site is staffed by Curative Inc. and hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Palmdale. The Metrolink station sites are staffed by RemediaCare and are hosted by Metrolink, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. The three sites opened this week.
There is no charge for vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.