PALMDALE — Starting today, California school employees must submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or agree to weekly testing under a public health order issued by the California Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health issued the policy, this past August, to give schools three months to be in full compliance by Friday’s deadline. Most Antelope Valley school districts were already in compliance.
Palmdale School District conducted a dry run of COVID-19 testing, Thursday morning, at the District office. Employees could select either the nasal or cheek swab. Superintendent Raul Maldonado was the first person to be tested. He selected the nasal swab.
“Palmdale School District is proud to partner with Rockeye Consulting Services and PMH laboratories to conduct the COVID testing at school sites,” Maldonado said after his swab was placed in the tube. “I took the test to check the process. It is easy, convenient and quick.”
Beginning Monday, each school site will have a specific day and time to test staff members. Nurses will go out each day to their assigned schools and staff will be able to choose a nasal or cheek swab. Staff members may not have eaten or had anything to drink 30 minutes prior to a cheek swab, the District said.
“We are complying with the Oct. 15 directive which states employees must show proof of vaccine or provide a negative COVID test result,” said Donna Campbell, assistant superintendent of Special Education/Student Services, while waiting for her turn to try the test. “We have partnered with Rockeye Consulting and PMH Laboratories to service all school sites. The district is providing this service at no charge to all employees.”
At the end of the dry run for the District, 30 employees had been tested in the two hour window, the samples had been sent to the laboratory and results would be available in 24 to 48 hours. The dry run was considered a success. Testing will start next week at all Palmdale School District sites, officials said.
Dr. Kimberly Wright, Director of Health Services said: “We are pleased to be working with PMH. They are supporting our employees by making it simple to get tested. We are happy to provide this service to ensure our employees are healthy, and our students are safe.”
Some school employees in other districts say the state mandate is too much.
Lancaster School District teacher Mikki Martinez addressed her school Board during the Oct. 5 meeting. Martinez said she is not vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.
“I say yet because I am not saying I will never take it, but I am not ready to take it and especially unwilling to take it under threat, duress and coercion,” she said at the meeting.
Martinez expressed concern about testing, saying at the meeting that the state mandate requires schools to segregate its employees into the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“I have the right to my privacy,” she said. “Testing at our site is not only lacking privacy but leaves us subject to scrutiny for being unvaccinated by our peers as well as students.”
At Antelope Valley Union High School District, each school has dedicated a location on campus where individuals participating in weekly COVID testing can do so.
“A testing window is established at each site to allow for flexibility on the part of the employee,” the District said in a statement. “The confidentiality of employees’ test results is strictly maintained.”
At Wednesday night’s AV Union High School District Board of Education meeting, Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents classified employees in the District, criticized the District about the lack of choice for unvaccinated employees. The District offers only a nasal swab test, though some employees would prefer a saliva test.
“Employees have submitted requests for exemption, and as an alternative to the nasal swab they requested the saliva test,” White said. “There was no accommodation given to these employees whether they were classified or they were certificated.”
District officials, on Thursday, confirmed that the District does not plan to offer a saliva test as an accommodation for employees.
“The rationale for this decision was based upon information provided by our testing lab, Fulgent, who indicated that saliva testing has a higher rate of insufficient samples,” the District said in a statement.
(1) comment
If I had a child in a public, I would take that child out...ASAP. Public schools seem to be offering nothing more than Wokism, and brainwashing. There was a time when schools were great institutions...now they have become command centers for "Tratorious Activists", and not much more. You will find your biggest nut jobs in schools and at the DNC...... Now Mask Up and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.