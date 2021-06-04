SACRAMENTO — Major California businesses expressed frustration Thursday with proposed rules by state workplace regulators that would only allow workers to go maskless if everyone in a room is fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
The workplace rules could remain in place into early next year even though Coronavirus cases have fallen dramatically in the state after a severe winter spike and as more people get vaccinated.
That contrasts with the state’s plan to fully reopen in less than two weeks and do away with virtually all mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people.
Katie Hansen, senior legislative director for the California Restaurant Association, was part of a long line of critics from various industries that testified at a meeting of the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, or Cal/OSHA, that is considering the plan.
Hansen said if the rules are adopted, then after the state reopens “a fully vaccinated server could work a lunch shift at a restaurant ... and then go out to dinner with their family or friends at the same restaurant in the evening and not be required to wear a mask, even though they had to wear a mask earlier in the day while at work.”
“Cal/OSHA is out of step with the rest of the country,” said Andrew Sommer on behalf of the California Employers COVID-19 Prevention Coalition.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, who established the state reopening date of June 15, was noncommittal about what he would do if the idea is adopted.
“We’ll see where they land on the rulemaking before making a determination of next steps,” he said, adding that Cal/OSHA must apply its rules to a wide variety of businesses, including places like meatpacking facilities that were hit especially hard by the virus.
He spoke outside Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco while announcing renewed efforts to help restaurants. Elmy Bermejo, one of the restaurant’s owners, said after Newsom’s comments that she supports keeping a face mask requirement to protect her employees and so customers feel safe.
Recent US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says that fully vaccinated people can now skip face coverings and distancing in nearly all situations and the state is set to follow that recommendation.
But the state safety Board’s staff says conditions are different among workers, leading to a proposed rule that even vaccinated employees wear masks unless everyone else in their workspace is inoculated.
Helen Cleary, director of the Phylmar Regulatory Roundtable, a coalition of large businesses with major California operations, said she was “astonished” that the staff of the safety board didn’t follow guidelines from federal and state health officials.
The proposed regulations set up “an inconsistent standard” between members of the public and employees of private and government workplaces, the California Chamber of Commerce and more than five dozen other business organizations said in a letter to the Board.
