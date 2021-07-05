LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris is raffling a $10,000 scholarship for city youths ages 16 to 18 who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Teens who are 16 to 18 years of age, residents of Lancaster, and can provide documentation that they received their full COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a scholarship.
The grand prize is one $10,000 scholarship; second prize is one $5,000 scholarship; third prize is a $50 gift card for 20 winners.
As of June 27, only 33% of Lancaster teens ages 16 to 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The entry deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.
“This virus is mutating, and our only defense is for everyone to get vaccinated,” Parris said in a text message. “It takes courage for everyone to do their part especially when we are afraid. We are proud of the young people who stepped up, and we look forward to giving out the scholarships.”
Contest participants must do the following:
• Post a photo of themselves on social media stating that they have gotten the vaccine (second shot).
Participants will be required to share their date of birth, proof of vaccination, and proof of residency, if randomly selected as a winner.
Do not post any personal information or your vaccine card.
• Tag five friends in your post.
• Use the hashtags #10kVaxChallenge #VaccinateLancaster.
The funds for the #10kVaxChallenge are coming directly from Parris’ scholarship fund. No City funds will be used.
Parris, the City Council and the City receive no financial benefit from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parris and the Council recognize the importance of immunization to ensure that another outbreak does not occur and would like to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine so that the entire community can move forward.
Visit cityoflancasterca.org/VaxChallenge for details.
