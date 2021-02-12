SAN FRANCISCO — Utilities will be allowed to buy extra energy and pass on the costs to customers in order to avoid a repeat of rolling blackouts that kicked in last summer when demand outpaced supply, California regulators said Thursday.
The California Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to authorize Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric Company to purchase additional power in the next three months.
“Customers deserve a reliable grid, and they deserve a regulatory body that will be mobilized to do everything in its power to ensure that we have one,” commission President Marybel Batjer said.
Last year, more than 800,000 people were left in the dark during an intense heat wave on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 after the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, ordered the first widespread rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years.
The state’s three biggest utilities turned off power without prior warning for about an hour at a time until the emergency declaration ended. Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an investigation after the outages.
A January report by energy regulators blamed the blackouts on poor planning, an extreme heat wave that blanketed the West, and energy market practices that allowed desperately needed power to be exported out of state at the peak of the heat wave.
