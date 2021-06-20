I’m a person who welcomes new technology. I bought my first computer back in the late 1970s, a digital typesetting machine for the Mojave Desert News, which my wife and I had just acquired from the Smith family.
The Compugraphic Typesetter was a sort of big electric typewriter that printed onto photosensitive paper we pasted onto paper pages, which were photographed and converted to metal printing plates.
That technology was soon eclipsed by equipment that sent our typing straight to the press, eliminating paste-up.
The usual Luddites complained that the equipment would put people put of work.
What it did was help save the newspaper industry.
Now, at age 85, I do all my reading on my iPad Mini and, when I don’t want to carry that around, on my iPhone. I could possibly read them on my iWatch (my “Dick Tracy Wrist Radio” for those of you who remember those) but the type would be too small.
A major benefit of electronic reading devices for us old folks is making the type easier to read.
My first PC was an Apple III, which was a piece of junk, swiftly replaced by the Apple II and IBM PC.
Congress adopted IBM PCs in the early ’80s when my wife and I were working there. They had rooms full of new IBM electric typewriters that had been made obsolete by one of IBM’s own products.
Digital wallets
Apple has new software upgrades coming out soon that will allow us to eliminate our wallets by moving to our phones our ID cards, drivers licenses, credit cards, tickets and all the other stuff we carry.
Which means we would have one less thing to carry around in pockets and purses.
I mentioned this to a friend, who asked, “What if someone steals your phone?”
To which I replied, “What if someone steals your wallet?”
Before you write me to point out all the things that could go wrong with this idea, I’m sure the technology will adapt as it always does. Like it will to provide electricity for motor vehicles, for example.
A bill is moving through the California Legislature to have the DMV study how to adopt this new technology to drivers licenses.
By the way, the DMV already offers many of its services online, which eliminates the need to visit their offices, not always the most pleasant experience, and one I have been able to avoid for most of my life.
Thank you, Ronald Reagan
Speaking of adapting, I will never forget the day my wife and I and former east Kern residents Ron and Glynda Duntley drove into East Germany a couple months after the wall came down.
We drove into a world that was still in the early 1930s, complete with horses pulling wagons equipped with automobile tires, and small autos powered by engines whose exhaust smelled like it came from gasoline lawnmowers.
It was the best example we ever experienced of the “wonders” of Soviet communism, and which made us happy to live in America.
On the plus side, in a small east German village we enjoyed one of the best (and least expensive) lunches we ever consumed. Unfortunately, the restrooms, which I won’t describe, were still in the Stone Age, although I have endured similar facilities in New Mexico and Kansas.
Speaking of restrooms, one of the jobs that helped prepare me for military service was cleaning the bogs at my dad’s two Mojave service stations in the late 1940s and at the old Mecca Theater in Mojave.
As anyone who has ever cleaned public restrooms can attest, people can be pigs, regardless of race, creed, color, politics or net worth.
Or gender. (“Please don’t put diapers or sanitary napkins in the toilets.”)
Mojave animal shelter closed
The county’s animal shelter at the Mojave Air and Spaceport has been closed.
“The lease on the property at the airport expired in 2020, and coupled with an immediate COVID-related need to reduce the budget, it left Animal Services no alternative to closing the facility,” Joshua Foster of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s office reported in an email,
Ending the lease also frees up property on the Mojave Air and Spaceport flightline for aerospace use.
According to Foster, “There are currently no immediate plans to build or reopen a new Mojave area County Animal Shelter.”
“Animal Services is aware of the great need to have a shelter in the Mojave area,” he said, adding, that “building a new shelter is costly, and there are many more county priorities that are equally or more important in some cases.”
The former Mojave shelter served all of southeastern Kern County.
Cal City services?
Foster said that the county director of Animal Services is in conversations with California City officials to determine if it would be cost-effective to enter into a contractual agreement with them to offer some county animal control services via their animal control operation.
That would work if those services would be available in Mojave without requiring residents to drive to California City.
Foster said that online licensing has been available for several years.
“We also had a spay/neuter clinic in Mojave recently, and Animal Services is working to develop creative solutions to bringing services to outlying areas, like kiosks and microchip scanning,” Foster reported.
To contact Animal Services, call 661-868-7100.
County Supervisor Zack Scrivner can be reached at 661-868-3660, and by e-mail at district2@kerncounty.com
