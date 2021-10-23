LOS ANGELES — In the first use of new laws that passed earlier this year, Los Angeles has approved a ban on camping at dozens of locations across the city.
In a 12-2 vote, the City Council, on Wednesday, outlawed sitting, sleeping and lying at 54 spots in three of its districts, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The Council enacted the new camping rules amid contentious debate last summer. They regulate sitting, sleeping and storing property near fire hydrants, building entrances, driveways, libraries, parks, elementary schools and elsewhere.
The Council also asked that resources for outreach to homeless residents be expanded and for city departments to draft procedures to ensure people sleeping on the sidewalk aren’t forced to move without notice.
