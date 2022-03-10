LANCASTER — Residents who have a Shop More in Lancaster card in their wallet have until April 30 to redeem them, regardless of the date printed on the card.
The City Council authorized the Shop in More in Lancaster Holiday program, in December, with a $500,000 budget to encourage the community to patronize locally owned businesses. The $20 cards were initially set to expire, on Feb. 28.
The city distributed more than 25,000 cards. As of Tuesday, the city received more than 15,000 back, Sydney Yeseta, assistant manager for Economic Development, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“Which is just over $300,000 that went directly back into the local economy,” Yeseta said. “We anticipate that the number is actually more like $600,000 or more because a lot of people are spending more than $20 when they patronize these businesses.”
At least 58 local businesses from various sectors such as automotive, beauty salons, breweries and wineries, grocery and restaurants signed up to participate in the program. The top three businesses where people are spending the cards are WinCo, Marie Callender’s restaurant and The Whole Wheatery, Yeseta said.
“You guys have done a wonderful job on that and I think it’s great for the community and they’re looking forward to it,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said.
The City Council voted 3-0 to approved the extension through April 30, with Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
Businesses can continue to accept the cards even if they have an old expiration date on them. The city will print new cards with the new expiration date, Yeseta said.
Consumers who have a card can scan the QR code on to see which businesses accept them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.