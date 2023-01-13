Obit Charles White Football

Southern California tailback Charles White puts his arms around the Heisman Trophy won by O.J. Simpson, in 1968, after White was announced as the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy, in 1979, in Los Angeles. White died, Wednesday.

 Wally Fong/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy, in 1979, died, Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, Calif., the school said.

