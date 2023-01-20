SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said, Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture.

Opposition prompted a construction pause, in August, at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated, in 1971, by then-first lady Pat Nixon as a symbol of ties between the US and Mexico. For decades, visitors to the oceanfront park between San Diego and Tijuana could easily converse and touch, but access gradually diminished from the US over the last 15 years.

