Saving Sequoias

The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to speed up approval of projects to clear underbrush in giant sequoia groves to save the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfire.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — The US Forest Service announced Friday it’s taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires.

The move to bypass some environmental review could cut years off the normal approval process required to cut smaller trees in national forests and use intentionally lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense brush that has helped fuel raging wildfires that have killed up to 20% of all large sequoias over the past two years.

