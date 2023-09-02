LOS ANGELES — The US government on Friday sued Southern California Edison, alleging in federal court that the Bobcat Fire — one of the largest wildfires ever in Los Angeles County — was caused by the failure of SoCal Edison and its tree maintenance contractor to properly maintain trees that came into contact with power lines and caused the 2020 blaze.

The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court alleges that the SoCal Edison and Utility Tree Service were negligent and therefore liable for damages sustained by the government during the fire that burned more than 114,000 acres, nearly 100,000 of which were in the Angeles National Forest.

