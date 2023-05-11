Mexico Migrants

A young migrant swims Wednesday across the Rio Grande river to the US from Matamoros, Mexico. The US today will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the US-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through.

 Associated Press

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — The Biden administration today will begin denying asylum to migrants who arrive at the US-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. It marks a fundamental shift in immigration policy as the US readies for the end of a key pandemic restriction.

Asylum seekers have been showing up at the border in huge numbers in anticipation of this week’s end of the use of a restriction known as Title 42. That rule has allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. US officials warned of difficult days ahead as the program tied to the COVID-19 pandemic expires this week.

Jimzan 3
""" The Biden administration today will begin denying asylum to migrants """ B.S. Biden is a POS Liar,Thief, and Traitor. I am sure China wants America to be hobbled, and trying to help everyone on the planet. In Titanic when Kathy Bates said we need to rescue all those people in the water screaming...the leader of the dingy said if we go back we will swamp the entire boat, and everyone will die. We are swamping America...let's see who drowns first.

