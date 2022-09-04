Federal Prisons

A former prison chaplain at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., who pleaded guilty to forcing an inmate to have sex with him is facing sentencing in a federal court. James Theodore Highhouse is alleged to have abused several women.

 Associated Press files

Behind a closed chapel office door inside a federal women’s prison in California, a chaplain forced inmates seeking his spiritual guidance to have sex with him — exploiting their faith and their powerlessness behind bars for his own gratification, prosecutors said.

James Theodore Highhouse, who pleaded guilty, in February, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, would tell women he abused at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., that everyone in the Bible had sex and that God wanted them to be together, prosecutors said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.