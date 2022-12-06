SAN FRANCISCO — The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3, last Tuesday, to permit police to use robots armed with explosives in extreme situations where lives are at stake and no other alternative is available. The authorization comes as police departments across the US face increasing scrutiny for the use of militarized equipment and force amid a yearslong reckoning on criminal justice.

