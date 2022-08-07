Immigration Border Wall

US border officials have halted plans to build new wall sections at historic Friendship Park between Southern California and Mexico after a public outcry. US Customs and Border Protection said, Thursday, that it was suspending work in order to “engage with community stakeholders.”

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration, on Thursday, agreed to pause plans for a double border wall that critics say would effectively destroy a 51-year-old oceanfront park that symbolizes friendship between the United States and Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said he wanted to hear community concerns before settling on a wall design for Friendship Park, which then-first lady Pat Nixon inaugurated, in 1971. For decades, park visitors could easily converse between San Diego and Tijuana but access gradually diminished from the US over the last 15 years and stopped entirely for more than two years.

