Offshore Wind Training

Lucas Drake (center) and other classmates put on waterproof suits before entering the water during a Global Wind Organisation certification class, on Aug. 4,  at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne, Mass.

 Seth Wenig/AP Photo

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea.

Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they’re veterans of marine fields or construction. For others, it’s totally new to be using fall protection and sea survival equipment, climbing from a boat onto a ladder to get to a turbine and learning how to work hundreds of feet in the air.

