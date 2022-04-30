SAN DIEGO — The commander of the Navy’s submarine training school was fired after less than a year on the job because of a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced, Friday.
Following an investigation, Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved of command, on Thursday, and Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl will replace him as head of the Submarine Training Facility at Naval Base Point Loma, a Navy announcement said.
Lindahl was the facility’s executive officer. No other details were provided.
The Submarine Training Facility provides basic through advanced instruction for both submarine and surface ship officers and enlisted members, according to its Web site.
