SAN DIEGO — Two weeks after a 14-year-old girl’s grandmother reported that she had run away in early June, the teenager was found in an unusual location: Inside the barracks at a California Marine Corps base north of San Diego.
Federal law enforcement officials said Monday that they are investigating and had taken a Marine with the Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group into custody briefly for questioning. He has since been released to his command while the investigation continues, said Marine Capt. Charles Palmer of the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, about 40 miles north of San Diego.
“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously,” Palmer said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.
It was unclear how long the teenager was at the barracks and whether she was spotted by other Marines who reported her presence. She was found by military police during the day on June 28 after her grandmother had reported her missing on June 13. Military and law enforcement officials declined to release other details.
All visitors are stopped at the entrance to the sprawling base by Marines and required to show authorization to enter the base. Marines are allowed to bring a visitor on base and into the barracks until a certain hour, which varies according to each building.
