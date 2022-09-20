SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the US border with Mexico soared, in August, as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said, Monday.

US authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times, last month, up from 49,826 times, in July, and 23,141 times, in August, last year, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month.

Jimzan 2.0
Yet according to the lying POS "Alejandro Mayorkas" we do not have a border problem. Alejandro Mayorkas is a Dirtbag (IMHO) and he needs to leave ASAP.

