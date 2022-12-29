United States Russia Whelan

Paul Whelan, a former US marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict, in 2020, in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia.

 Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan, whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, Wednesday, that securing Whelan’s release remains a top administration priority.

