SACRAMENTO (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday said he will consider ordering all California prison employees and inmate firefighters to be vaccinated as the state tries to head off another Coronavirus infection surge driven by the more contagious delta variant.
Efforts to encourage voluntary vaccinations among staff haven’t been enough to reach the rate needed to avoid new outbreaks, federal receiver J. Clark Kelso told US District Judge Jon Tigar.
In mid-July, 41% of correctional officers had at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 75% of inmates. By contrast, across the most populous state more than 62% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Kelso asked Tigar to order that no employees be allowed into prisons unless they prove they’ve been vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.
And he said no inmates should be allowed to work outside of prisons — including as inmate firefighters — unless they are vaccinated or have an exemption. Kelso also wants to bar in-person visits for inmates who aren’t vaccinated and don’t have an exemption.
Tigar agreed that voluntary efforts have not been enough, though he was hopeful they will bring improved results before he rules on Kelso’s recommendation in coming weeks.
